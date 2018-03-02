Ogunawo Olatomiwa Ebenezer lofty dream

Though he has been in politics for the past 6 years even though he is based in Abuja where he works with National Assembly, Ogunbanwo Olatomiwa Ebenezer is one politician whose dream is to serve his people of Ogun State as a member of House Assembly representing Odogbolu Constituency in Ogun State.

“ I am looking at the Ogun state House of Assembly come 2019 under the party of All People Progressive Party (APC), contrary to people’s opinion that, Politics is for hooligans I disagree with that, people believe, especially the Christians that Christian should not be seen in politics, that should not be. I love this country and I want to serve the country so as to develop.

On his godfathers he said “ To me I went to God in prayer I told him should I go ahead would I overtake and the answer was my son go ahead I am with you and that boast my confidence I worked with one of the present Hon in the House of Assembly representing Odogbolu Ijebu ode in the person of Hon Kehinde Odeneye and I think he has been good I have seen him as somebody who love to see his followers growing”

Most of our Hon members don’t let their constituency feel their presence they believe all what they need is just to pass laws, no that should not be. We have many projects that are left undone in most of our communities

Hon Tomiwa will not give a promise on what he will do when elected come next year “ it is not what people see when they are outside it is not just you just say and promised or just on pages of newspapers. But for you to bring something to your people you have to be a leader which is what I am going to do”