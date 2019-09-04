Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that 200 graduate farmers of the Ogun state Fadama III Graduate Unemployed Youths Scheme (Fadiman Guys) will bag the opportunity to be the first set of farmers that would derive grants from the recently inaugurated Ogun state Anchor Borrowers Program.

Abiodun disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Ojo Emmanuel, at the official flag-off ceremony for Fadama Graduate Unemployed youths Scheme (Fadama Guys) in the state.

The governor said that the Fadama Guys is a particularly unique programme as it targets two main vulnerable groups of the population, adding that “a gainfully employed citizenry would contribute in no small measure to the socio-economic development of the state and the country.”

Abiodun, stated that at the micro-economic level, the programme would provide employment opportunities in agriculture for youths and women, stressing that at the macro-economic level it would help the country boost its food and self-sufficiency agenda.

The consultant to the governor on agriculture, Dr. Adetunji Oredipe said that the conception and implementation of Fadama Guys has provided a unique opportunity for the program practitioners and government to harness the energy, motivation, and innovation of the young people to strengthen the drive for diversification of the economy and social change.

In his response, the President of the Fadama Guys in Ogun state, Adebanjo Daniel thanked the state government for its support, promising to judiciously use the grants received.