The Ogun State government said on Monday that it spent N10.6 billion on payment of salaries and allowances of teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools between January and June this year.

Mrs. Mojisola Dosunmu, Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), disclosed this in Abeokuta while playing host to members of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

Dosunmu explained to the members who were on oversight visit that the commission was saddled with the responsibility of enhancing service delivery through a robust policy in the teachers’ manual.

According to her, the commission will soon commence recruitment of more teachers for secondary schools to bridge the manpower gap in the teaching of the key subjects of Mathematics, English Language and the sciences.

The Permanent Secretary gave an assurance that more administrative measures would be put in place to maintain discipline and cordial relationship among teaching and non-teaching staff in public secondary schools.

“We will continue to ensure effective training of personnel to enhance qualitative service delivery in the classroom,” she said.

Responding, Hon. Ademuyiwa Adeyemi, the Committee Chairman, commended the commission for upholding transparency and accountability in its budgetary estimation.

He urged the commission to evolve more policies that could further improve the quality of education in the state.

Adeyemi also called on the commission to ensure that the committee was carried along on its activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee included Hon. Adeyanju Adegoke, Hon. Solomon Osho, Hon. Wahab Haruna and Hon. Abayomi Fasunwa.