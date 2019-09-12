House of Representatives member representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, Rep. Korede Osunsanya has vowed to appeal the ruling delivered by the National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta that invalidated his election.

Rep. Osunsanya assured his teeming supporters and party members that there is nothing to fear about the judgment of the tribunal delivered on Monday.

In a statement issued by his media consultants, the lawmaker said he is not dissuaded by the tribunal’s verdict as he will file an appeal challenging the ruling.

Reinstating his belief in the judiciary, he said the court is the final arbiter and all available legal means will be employed to see the case to its logical conclusion.

The nullification, he stated, affected few polling units in only three wards of the federal constituency which do not particularly, threaten his victory even if there was to be a re-run.

It will be recalled that, Mr. Taiwo Shote, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, filed a petition against the declaration of Rep. Osunsanya as winner of the National Assembly election held on February 23.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Wakkil Gana in its judgement on Monday, upheld the petitioner’s request by cancelling elections in some units and an entire ward in the Ijebu Central Federal Constituency made up of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu North East and Odogbolu Local Government Areas.

“There is nothing to fear and there is no cause for alarm from any quarter as the tribunal only ruled for a re-run in the affected wards and did not declare his opponent, Mr. Taiwo Shote of the PDP the winner and so Rep. Osunsanya remains the member of the House of Representatives representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency till the outcome of final judgment.

“All supporters of Rep. Osunsanya and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are implored to be calm and patient as the law would soon take its course,” the statement added.