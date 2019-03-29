Ogun police arrest two pastors for killing brother in-law

Chioma Joseph

For allegedly killing their brother in-law in the Ibafo area of Ogun State, two self proclaimed pastors, Chukwuka Stephen; 43 year, and Ejim Stephen; 39 year have been arrested.

The suspects who were arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command claimed they killed the deceased, Peter Chukwuyem, beacsue he suddenly stopped them from using his house for their church activities.

Findings have it that the deceased who was married to the elder sister of the suspects brought Chukwuka and Ejim from their village in Delta State to live with him at Papa Ibafo in Ogun State.

While they were living with the couple, they were using the front of the deceased’s house for their church activities. The deceased however discontinued their use of the space when their conduct became unpleasant.

Speaking on the development, the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspects started nursing animosity after they were sent packing.

Oyeyemi said they however ambushed Chukwuyem while he was going to his farm and matchetted him to death on February 5th, 2019.

“ The deceased went to his farm with two of his teenage daughters in the morning and met the two suspects at the farm because, of the presence of the two girls, they were unable to do anything to him for fear of been exposed.

“ In the evening of the same day, the deceased went back to the farm alone, and the suspects who have been waiting for him at the farm accosted him and matcheted him to death.

“ It was when the deceased didn’t return on time that his wife traced him to the farm and met his dead body. She subsequently went to Ibafo police station where she lodged complaint.

“ The two brothers were later arrested by the police at Ibafo on account of the two daughters of the deceased who informed the police that they saw the two of them earlier in their father’s farm.

“ On interrogation, the two suspects denied killing their brother in-law, but when they were confronted by the two daughters of the deceased, they confessed killing the deceased in his farm because he deprived them of the continued usage of his frontage for their church activities,” Oyeyemi sated.

Making further revelation, the PPRO said the corpse of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

Commenting on the matter, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.