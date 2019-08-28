The Permanent Secretary, Ogun state Bureau of State Pensions, Mrs. Ajiun Dada on Wednesday, said the state government has paid N4.7 billion to pensioners in the state between January and June.

Ajiun made this disclosure while playing host to members of the Ogun state House of Assembly Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters, who were on oversight visit to the bureau in Abeokuta.

The permanent secretary also said that the state government has spent N37.4 million on payment of gratuities during the same period and that the government has addressed matters concerning the welfare of the senior citizens, and the entire workforce in the state.

“Pensioners in the state receive their monthly pension simultaneously, with the serving workers and no pensioner in the state is owed any arrears of monthly pension.

“It is pertinent to note that the bureau maintains a mutual relationship with the National Pensions Commission (PENCOM) and the Pension Fund Administrators (PFA),” she said.

The permanent secretary added that the bureau needs office furniture, computer systems and internet facilities for an accurate data base of pensioners in the state.

Chairman of the House committee, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, urged the bureau to ensure the prompt payment of pensioners’ entitlements, adding that the assembly would not hesitate to support the bureau when necessary.