Ogun lone accident: 2 nurses die, 10 injured — Daily Times Nigeria

Two nurses were killed and ten others were injured in a single crash on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Sunday.

The accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus around Akinale Village in Abeokuta was reported by Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

He said the crash, which happened at 9:20 a.m., was caused by excessive speed and the driver’s use of a cellphone, which caused him to lose control of the car.

The accident involved 18 people, including one male and 17 female nurses, according to him.

“According to one of the survivors, the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus, OG 49A 07, lost control and somersaulted several times while accelerating and using his cellphone while going around a corner.

“The passengers on the bus were all nurses who were on their way to a party to honor a matron in one of Abeokuta’s hospitals,” he explained.

The wounded were taken to Hope Hospital in Adigbe, Abeokuta, while the two bodies were deposited at the General Hospital’s morgue in Ijaye, Abeokuta, according to Akinbiyi.

Motorists should avoid excessive speed, particularly during the rainy season, and should not use their phones while driving, according to a TRACE spokesman.

Most injuries, he said, could be avoided if rules and regulations were enforced.