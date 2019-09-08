An Ogun state lawmaker, Solomon Osho on Sunday said he has organised skills acquisition for over 100 members of his constituency to put them into productive ventures and for self -reliance.

According to him, the trainees comprising youths and women are undergoing four weeks training on various entrepreneurial skills.

Osho, who represents Remo North Constituency at the Ogun state House of Assembly, disclosed this in an interview in Abeokuta.

The lawmaker noted that aside his sponsorship of the training programme, he would also equip the trainees with various empowerment items.

He explained that his decision to embark on the project is to contribute his quota in bringing dividend of democracy to members of his constituency.

The lawmaker who is the chairman, House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions, said that government cannot do it alone, saying that lawmakers should also assist in reducing rate of unemployment in the state and country at large.

He stated that it is important to take youths off the street and engage them in meaningful projects that would be beneficial to them and the society.

“I realise that teaching them how to fish will be more beneficial than giving them the fish. They are the reason for my being where I am and as such, their interest and well-being are of great concern to me.

“They are the reason why we are here and it is our responsibility to empower our people by organising for them skills acquisition.

“It is important to teach them how to make money and not just giving them money.

“If they have business of their own, they will be able to feed themselves, families and dependants and can also be employers too. We are training them on baking /catering, bead making, soap /cream making, manicure /pedicure and paints production,” he said.