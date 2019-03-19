Ogun guber: Grant Amosun last-minute loans at your own risk, APC warns banks, others

Patrick Okohue

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, has warned banks and other financial institutions not to yield to threats and pressures from Governor Ibikunle Amosun to issue last-minute loans, overdrafts and other financial instruments.



This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state’s capital, on Monday by the APC publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye.



The APC warned that any institution that grants such requests “does so at its own risk”.



The statement added, “It has come to our notice that the outgoing governor has been exerting pressures on banks and financial institutions to grant frivolous loans, overdrafts and other instruments immediately Prince Dapo Abiodun was declared Governor-Elect.



“We are equally aware that files and other sensitive governments’ documents are being moved out of government offices on the order of the outgoing governor, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.



“It is therefore important to let it be known to the concerned public officers that it is part of their duties to protect public properties, including files, documents and information at their disposal, as anything contrary to this will be running foul of the laws and their oath of office.

The allegiance of the civil servants is to Ogun State and not to any individual, no matter who.



“As for the banks, we want to state categorically that the incoming administration believes so much in the rule of law and due process.

Therefore, the administration will not honour any obligation that did not follow due process or any loans that did not receive the prior approval of the State House of Assembly.



“According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, Ogun State’s Internally Generated Revenue has increased by 590 per cent in eight years, totaling N74, 835, 979, 000.51 (seventy four billion, eight hundred and thirty five million, nine hundred seventy nine thousand naira and fifty one kobo).



“Why the outgoing administration still wants ‘injury-time’ loans despite those already incurred, beats one’s imagination and leaves much to be desired. The incoming administration will not honour such shady loans.”