Abeokuta – The Ogun government, on Saturday, dismissed claims that the federal government had rejected the offer made by it and the Lagos State government to repair the three federal roads linking the two states.

Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, refuted the media reports in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

“The truth is that the news making the rounds about the alleged refusal by the federal government to give consent over the three federal roads which Ogun and Lagos states have indicated willingness to take over to ease the plight of commuter, is fake.

“For clarity, both states plan to rehabilitate the inter-city roads between them and use public-private partnership (PPP) approach to achieve that.

“Rather than reporting the response of the federal government’s offer to partner with both states to fix the roads, some unpatriotic media have started reporting that the proposal was rejected.

“Far from the rejection story, the federal government is inspired by the offer to repair the roads and to partner with the states will be negotiated in a matter of weeks.

“All the three roads, including the Ikorodu-Sagamu, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Lagos-Abeokuta, are being negotiated for repairs by Ogun, Lagos with the federal government to satisfy the yearnings of the citizenry.

“There’s no iota of truth in the news published on an online portal,” he said.

Somorin explained that Abiodun and his Lagos state counterpart would soon attend a meeting in Abuja to finalise modalities on the partnership.

He, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the ‘fake’ news and be expectant of the promised relief very soon. (NAN)