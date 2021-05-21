Ogun govt commence investigation into multiple gas explosions

The Ogun State Technical Team is investigating the causes of several gas explosions in Abeokuta, and a retail outlet has been shut down.

Six people were killed and eight others were wounded in five separate gas explosions in different parts of the state capital.

The Technical Team, which includes members of the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Security, the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Fire Service, and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), has been moving from location to location to determine the cause of the explosions.

On Thursday, about 11:23 a.m., an explosion was recorded at the Marque Event Centre, which is located inside the library’s grounds.

According to witnesses, the explosion occurred as technicians were topping up gas in the event center’s air conditioner.

This is the fourth explosion in the city of Abeokuta in the last week.

Later in the day, a stakeholders conference is planned to figure out how to get out of the crisis and prevent it from happening again.