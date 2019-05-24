Ogun Gov-elect vows to be accountable, submit self to people’s will

Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of the state that his administration will make accountability, transparency as well as respect for the rule of law its watchword when he takes over the mantle of leadership in the state on May 29 this year.

Abiodun also pledged to submit himself to the will of the people of the state in addition to investing in human capital development rather than embarking on projects that will not have any direct bearing on the lives of the people of Ogun state.

The governor- elect made the promise in his address he delivered at the pre-inauguration lecture marking the one-week event leading to his taking over the mantle of leadership of the state, held at June 12 Culture Center, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Good Governance In Public Administrative”, the governor-elect noted that though the task ahead is daunting, yet, his administration will careful study and stick to all the recommendation reached at the inaugural lecture and synergize them with other suggestions earlier received from transitional committees earlier set up in the state.

“The tasks ahead are daunting, the challenges are many, the resources are limited, yet, I am confident that once we have the most important currency in our people’s bank, which is the trust of our people, we will be okay”.

“We will be conscientious oriented, we will be accountable, we will be transparent, we will be responsive, we will be equitable and inclusive, we will be effective and efficient, we will follow the rule of laws and we will be participatory”.

“These are non – negotiable principles that will underpin government operations and our definition of good governance”.

Earlier in his lecture, the guest lecturer, Professor Pat Utomi, enjoined Abiodun to consider training and restraining of the state Civil Service in such a way that will make it key into the vision and mission of his purpose for the state.

Noting that the mental health challenges of Nigerians has greatly tilted towards finding ways of overcoming poverty as quick as possible, Utomi emphasized that the governor – elect must be futuristic and innovative in his thinking to enable him deliver on his goals for the people of the state without injuring the state’s civil service.

He emphasized that type of the magic wand employed by the early Nigerian nationalists such as Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe and Sardauna still exists only if the governor – elect would be futuristic in the areas of qualitative education, security and primary healthcare even “with the declining allocation from the federal government”.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Fola Adeola charged the Ogun governor – elect to “take governance to the clerk” in such a way that he does not separate himself from both members of the grassroot and the least in the state’s workforce.

Adeola emphasized that Abiodun must never endeavoour to “keep the cheque book of the state in his pocket”, but rather strive towards leaving a century gift for the people of Ogun state.

In addition to running a development focused administration that carries the people of the state along, the co-founder of GTB enjoined Abiodun to embark of a kind of educational policy that will provide knowledge for the people of Ogun and “not the type provided by the outgoing administration which built school structures without pupils and students”.