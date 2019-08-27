Farmers in Ogun state on Monday protested the seizure of 2, 000 baskets of tomatoes and peppers claimed to have been planted and harvested in Ijoun area of Yewa North Local Government Area of the state by the operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The farmers under the umbrella of Fruits and Vegetable Growers and Marketers Association of Nigeria, stormed the NUJ secretariat, Iwe-Irohin House, Abeokuta, calling on federal government to release their farm produce.

The protesters were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions such as: “We are farmers and not smugglers,” “we didn’t vote to be tortured” and “customs wants to kill us,” among others.

It could be recalled that the office of the National Security Adviser, ordered the Nigerian Customs Service, the armed forces as well as the Immigration Service and other intelligence agencies to embark on a joint border security exercise, code -named, ‘EX-SWIFT RESPONSE’.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of the association, Timothy Eweoba, explained that customs impounded eight vehicles carrying 250 baskets of tomatoes each, adding that a basket is sold for N2, 000 totally at N4 million.

His words: “The reason we are here is that, some of our women, our traders on their way to the market with their produce, the customs officials impounded their vehicles carrying their goods.

“They are now auctioning it at their head office. They said it is a federal government directive that the customs should impound tomatoes and peppers planted in Nigeria.

“Our goods are not imported at all. They were planted here in Nigeria. Our produce were impounded in Ijoun in Yewa North local Government. The cost of a basket is N2, 000 and eight vehicles, comprising 250 baskets were impounded.

“The goods were impounded on Sunday evening and they are auctioning it now. We have been to the customs office where it was confirmed to us that our produce were being auctioned at N200 per basket.

“We want the government to come to our aid. We are not smugglers; these goods are not smuggled rice, they are tomatoes and peppers planted here in Ogun state.”

When contacted, the National Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Customs Service, Abuja, John Attah said the farm produce were impounded at the border line, saying the farmers should prove the seized farm produce were locally grown.

He said the seizure was part of the federal government’s directive to close the nation’s land and maritime borders.