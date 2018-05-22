Ogun civil servants get training on leadership, effective service delivery

Ogun State Civil Service Commission says its second edition of the year 2018 quarterly in-house training programme, with the theme “Leadership for Effective Service Delivery”, was targeted at the role and what makes the civil servants in the state more effective in their work places.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Surajudeen Olusesi made this known at training organised for the civil servants in the state, adding that the training programme was part of measures to promote effective leadership skills at all levels among the State civil servants, which he said would sustain quality service delivery among the workers.

Guest Lecturer on the theme, Barr. Ayomide Abraham, described leadership skills as the capacity to solve problems and the ability to stretch individuals thinking to meet particular needs, standard and the organizational set goals, which could make them effective at their work places.

According to him, “in the chain of service delivery, every role is important right from the gate man to the higher ranking officer and each person must display leadership skills at all levels, in order to achieve the corporate goal for service delivery.

Whoever has a genuine desire to make a difference and committed to doing so is a leader, irrespective of age, education, social, ethnic or economic status.

“Your leadership begins by being excellent in your current role, we all need to start demonstrating leadership regardless of title.

To succeed, everyone must see themselves as part of leadership team. You don’t need formal authority to lead anyone but only a desire to be involved and the commitment to making a positive difference”, Abraham stated.

One of the participants, a Director from Ogun State Emergency Management Authority (OGUNSEMA), Abdul Hakeem Ashimi commended the Commission for organizing the training, saying it would keep enhancing the productivity of workers at their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).