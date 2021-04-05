Ogun APC Receive Mass Defection of PDP Members in Ijebu North LG

Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Ogun State on Sunday received into their party, all members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ijebu Igbo.

The defecting members were received by Prince Segun Adesegun, former Deputy Governor of the State, and Rt Hon. Tunji Egbetokun, Senior Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun of the State on Political Matters.

The mass Defection was received during the Constituency Forum of the ruling party in Ijebu Igbo.

At the forum, Governor Abiodun who was represented by Prince Segun Adesegun, said that the mass defection was an indication of the Ogun people’s consent on the policies and programmes of the incumbent Administration.

“This mass defection we are receiving today is a sign of positive things,” he said.

“The defections go beyond growth in party membership. It further shows that our great party, APC is an open party of truly progressive minds and inclusive governance,” he added.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the Constituency, Comrade Alao Alowolodu expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for the people-oriented being carried out in the Constituency as well as across the State.

Comrade Alowolodu made particular mention of the ongoing reconstruction of Molusi College as well as the renovation and building of classrooms with furniture in almost every primary and some secondary schools.