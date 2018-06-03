Ogun 2019: My guber ambition is to make Ogun best investment destination

A governorship aspirant in the 2019 election in Ogun State, Engr. Mayokun Christopher Ilo has revealed that he plans to rebuild the state into a model state in Nigeria if he becomes the next governor of the Gateway State.

Addressing Journalists recently, the energetic aspirant was full of confidence that his intending government would leave no stone unturned to transform Ogun State into the pride of the Nigerian State.

Mayokun, is a Petro-Chemical Engineer, who also hold a degree in Mass communications and an MBA in Business Administration and hails from Igan-Alade in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State has exceptional track records in both business and human management.

The aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said “My aspiration is not a mere dream. I have studied the terrain, the people, the infrastructure on ground as well as the prospects ahead and I have waited for this opportunity.

So, it is not by accident that I want to aspire, contest and win the guber election come 2019 and become governor of this great state (Ogun State). I have great visions for the people and the state and I am certain that I shall deliver.

“I want to collectively work with everybody that matters in Ogun State, from the grassroots, our royal fathers, past governors and leaders of the state; the academics, workers, artisans, everybody who is doing one legal thing or the other in the state; the entrepreneurs and the entire business community.

“My government shall work closely with the forth estate of the realm, the Press because I want to know what is going on everywhere in the state.

I want to know how the masses are feeling concerning government and how we can meet their additional yearnings. My government shall be an all inclusive one. Everybody would have to be involved.

“My divine vision for Ogun State is basically to build on the historical and recent successes by my predecessors; and to bring in the era of transformative leadership in the governance of Ogun state.”

The youthful aspirant, who said he is proud of the achievements of Governor Ibikunle Amosun so far, also mentioned that his government shall continue on the good works especially in the area of infrastructural development.

“His Excellency, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has done credibly well especially in infrastructure development. He has set Ogun State in the right direction for optimal development. All we are going to do is consolidate on the right path and forge Ogun State ahead into the desired heights.”

Mayokun however elucidated on the numerous visions of his government if elected into office come 2019, full of hope in God to emerge as the party’s flag bearer in the primaries.

“First and foremost, we want to create the enabling environment to attract investors, both local and international.

Ogun State is a foremost state in this country and with the good image and achievement of our past leaders, especially academicians, Ogun State is in good position in world map, so investors should have no problems coming into Ogun State.

That is why we want to create the enabling environment and we are certain to do that within the first quarter in office.

“My government shall be a very youthful one which shall rely on the great legacies of the past leaders and the older generation.

We know that without the good legacies of our past leaders it might not be enough to achieve all our goals.

I have no doubt that the youths of Ogun State are ready, all they need is to be encouraged and motivated to bring to the table their innovativeness, energy, creativity and enthusiasm in order to develop their state.

“We shall give immense priority to Youths and Sports development and participation; Arts, Scholarship and we shall also create special developmental programmes for the female gender, by way of incentives to the girl child.”

In the area of security, the governorship aspirant assured that his government will collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure that Ogun State indigenes and residents alike are properly safeguarded.

Concerning industrial development, Mayokun disclosed that his government’s main priority areas shall include: Agriculture and Agro-Allied, valuable commodity production and export and modular refineries.

He also noted that in the area of education and vocation, all schools in Ogun State, from primary to tertiary institutions shall receive maximum government presence, but highlighted that technical education and teachers’ motivation programmes shall be priority areas.

Giving hope to the poor and down trodden in the state, the aspirant assured that everyone shall feel positive impact of the government, adding however that his government’s type of enabling environment shall bring back Nigerians living abroad to relocate to Ogun State.