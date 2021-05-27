By Mutiat Alli

Few weeks ago, Markanthony Chibueze Opurum a.k.a. Ogologo Tallest, turned 30 and for the serial entrepreneur, it has been a rollercoaster.

Via his social media platform, the CEO and Business Chairman of multiple companies in Nigeria and USA, expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of life and happiness.

“On this special day of mine, I just want to give thanks to the almighty God for the gift of life and happiness. I pray that He would continue to bless me throughout the year and many more years to come.

I welcome myself to the big 30. More blessings to everyone that remembered me on my birthday. My God will bless you and remember y’all in all your needs,” he had gushed.

In a recent interview, Ogologo Tallest, who at such a young age has an intimidating profile, hinted to emerging entrepreneurs, some of the secrets of running successful businesses.

According to him, to make a difference in any aspect of business, the act of employing and retaining capable hands must be fully cultivated.

“In my company, everyone is treated the same and the people I work with treat the business as their own business because we started together and we grow together as a family,” he said.



So far, the strings of businesses he founded, including a record label, have been thriving and that further cemented his reputation as a shrewd entrepreneur.

Ogologo Tallest, whose business mentors include his late father, Chief Samuel Opurum, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote and amazon.com owner, Jeff Bezos, is in his own right a role model for young and aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to him, becoming successful is within reach of everyone who can work hard. “No matter what, do not give up on your dreams; it is important you believe in yourself and at the same time always put God first in everything you do,” he advised.

Ogologo Tallest further states, “No matter how little your startup capital, start the business anyway, and watch it grow with time,” he counselled. “Don’t wait till you get enough capital because there is nothing like enough capital.”