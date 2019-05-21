Oghenekaro Etebo hints at Stoke City stay with spot in 2019/20 season squad

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has been named in the list of players retained by Stoke City for the 2019/2020 Championship season, somewhat hinting that he won’t be prised away by a bigger club following an impressive first season with the Potters.

Etebo linked up with the Stoke City from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense and scored two goals in 34 league appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old also scooped the club’s player of the season award following his impressive performance for Nathan Jones’ men.

Fear of a possible Etebo departure heightened especially among the club’s supporters as the midfielder acquitted himself well with a consistent superlative performances.

Now it looks like the club can afford to hold prospective buyers at bay and have the enterprising Nigerian for another season.

First-team players, Charlie Adam, Darren Fletcher and Jakob Haugaard head the list of summer departures after the club confirmed the list of players retained following the conclusion of the 2018/19 campaign.

Former Scotland international Adam exits the Bet365 Stadium having enjoyed a hugely successful seven-year spell in North Staffordshire, netting 21 times in 179 appearances following his high profile switch from Liverpool during the summer of 2012.

Fellow Scottish midfielder Fletcher also departed Stoke City following the expiration of his two-year contract, having clocked up 42 appearances in red and white and netting two goals – the most recent being the winner against Bristol City back in October.

Etebo is one of the 25 players listed in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by head coach, Gernot Rohr, and will now fight to merit a spot in the final 23-man squad for the tournament in Egypt.