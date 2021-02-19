Ogenyi Onazi signs for Lithuanian champions Zalgiris — Daily Times Nigeria

More than a month after Ogenyi Onazi left Danish club SonderjyskE, the 28-year-old is set to continue his career in Lithuania.



The signing of former Lazio and Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi on a free transfer has been completed by Lithuanian A Lyga champions Zalgiris.

Since January 5, when he left Danish Super Liga club SonderjyskE by mutual agreement after being limited to just two league matches in six months, Onazi has been a free agent.

Prior to the completion of the deal, the Nigeria star has been working his socks off with a personal training programme which he often shared on social media.

It is anticipated that his arrival in Lithuania will boost Zalgiris, who last November won their eighth top-flight title.

When the Green-Whites battle cup winners Panevezys for the Super Cup on February 27, Onazi could make his debut in Lithuania.