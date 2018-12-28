Offa asks KWSG to caution Erin Ile over false claims

The people of Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State has called on Government to, as a matter of urgency warn the people of Erin Ile to desist from causing unnecessary tension due to the spreading of false claims and reports to unsuspecting members of the public.This warning was contained in a protest letter by Offa Descendants Union (ODU), written and signed by its National President, Alhaji Najim Yaasin and made available to our correspondent in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital.Contrary to the claim of Erin-Ile, Supreme Court did not award any land to Erin-Ile. The land dispute between Offa and Erin-Ile dates back to the Adaramola’s boundary report which awarded part of Offa land to Erin-Ile.That decision was challenged up to the Supreme Court and the Court held that the decision was as it is only the Governor of Kwara State that can vary that decision going by the law setting up the boundary commission.The present case arose from some families in Offa who want their ancestral land wrongly given to some families in Erin-Ile.The Supreme Court recent ruling struck out the appeal on technical grounds of improper parties before the court and the matter haven been settled by previous decision of the Supreme Court.According to the protest letter, Offa made its position known as follows: “That the Dr Funsho Daramola’s report has been varied by different military governments of Kwara State. In 1975, Col. Ibrahim Taiwo amended the Bamgboye edict to set aside the Dr Funsho Daramola report and in its place, set up a committee of traditional rulers headed by late Emir of Ilorin Alh Zulu Karnaeni Gambari, which eventually fixed the boundary at the crest of hill between the two community called ‘Kere Ipinle,’ a peace accord was signed by both community. In 1985, Group Captain Salaudeen Latinwo published an advertorials acquiring some 500meters on both sides of Kere ipinle boundary line for buffer zone. In 1986, Wing Commander Ndatsu Umoru surveyed the buffer zone with register beacons and deposit accordingly. In 1997 Col PAM Ogar (MILAD) signed the buffer zone into law and gazette it accordingly.It is now crystal clear that various Governments had varied severally, the decision of Dr Funsho Daramola report and is no longer valid.“Offa therefore rejects any claim to land by Erin beyond the present status quo.“Offa will not concede any part of its land to Erin Ile“Offa reiterated its position that Supreme Court has not awarded any land to Erin Ile“The Kwara State government is hereby call upon to caution Erin Ile from creating pronounce where non exists.”