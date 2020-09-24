Oduduwa Republic: Yoruba will secure freedom without bloodshed –Akintoye

The President-General of the Yoruba World Congress, Prof. Banji Akintoye has said that Oduduwa republic will be achieved without bloodshed.

He said that over 55 million Yoruba people in the South-West would get freedom by having the sovereign Yoruba nation without breaking the law of Nigeria or shedding blood.

Akintoye stated this at the YWC House in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during the celebration of the anniversary of the Kiriji War, which happened over 130 years ago.

He said, “We have been saying we will have the Yoruba nation. The Yoruba World Congress is committed to helping the Yoruba nation to secure its position in the comity of nations.”

“When we first started the process, we had a total of 45 organisations, but now, we can boast of a total of 107 different organisations.

“They do say that I don’t compromise; it is not every time. But once we say we will take a common stance, I don’t know how to betray. We will get the Yoruba nation free without violence; we will not break the laws of Nigeria. If there is anyone who wants to be violent, we will tell them, no.”

Daily Times recalls that a Diaspora coalition, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, on Wednesday, had proposed sensitisation rally slated for October 1.

Also, the leader of the Movement for Oduduwa Republic, Mr Akin George, said, “We can’t fight the enemies if the home front is divided. We may have misunderstanding, but it should not lead to a quarrel.”