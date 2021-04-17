Oduduwa Republic: Yoruba leaders storm Ibadan — Daily Times Nigeria

Thousands of Yoruba youths, women, and leaders have taken to the streets of Ibadan to demand the development of the Oduduwa Republic.

The demonstrators are currently in front of Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, according to information from the procession.

A Yoruba party, “Ilana Omo Oodua,” is leading the demonstrators, who are calling for self-determination.

Professor Banji Akintoye, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the group’s leader.

Due to strong security presence at the entrance and around Mapo Hall, the demonstration, which was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, was delayed until 11 a.m.

After spotting a large security presence, the demonstrators moved to the front of Mapo to begin the demonstration.

Some of those who spoke, noted that Yoruba nation had suffered enough in Nigeria.

One of the leaders of the group, Bashorun Kunle Adesokan maintained that it was time for Yoruba race to have their own country.

He said, “Youuba have suffered enough. We are not in support of the 2023 elections.

“We are telling all politicians not to contest. They should not contest to waste their money.”

Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye who spoke with DAILY POST confirmed that the security agencies did not allow the protest to hold at Mapo Hall as earlier scheduled.

He said, “Dear Colleagues, the Police in Mapo, Ibadan said they are at the venue to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the rally for Yoruba Self-Determination, and not stopping it from holding.”