Oduduwa Republic: Sunday Igboho set to shutdown Lagos

By Dilibe Michael

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Nation agitator, has warned that nothing will stop Oduduwa agitators from flooding Lagos on July 3 for a major protest.

The agitators recently held rallies in various regions of the Southwest, asking for the separation of the Oduduwa Republic from Nigeria, according to Metro Times.

Some of the states in the region that have witnessed the rally include Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo States.

The rally will start from Ojota Park in Lagos, according to the activist’s spokeswoman, Olayomi Koiki, who spoke in a live broadcast.

“We are sending Governor Sanwo-Olu a peaceful message,” he stated. We don’t care if someone tells us that we shouldn’t come to Lagos.

“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.

“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody can say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.

“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”