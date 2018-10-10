October 16 Fayemi‘s inauguration: Police assure citizens of adequate protection

As anxiety mounts ahead of October 16 when the governor elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi would be inaugurated as the next governor of the state, the police have assured the citizens of readiness to provide adequate security for their lives and properties.

The Police which gave the assurance equally requested them to however be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals to the cops for prompt action.

The State Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Bello Ahmed, promised that adequate security would be provided to ward off criminals before and during the ceremony.

The tenure of Governor Ayodele Fayose would expire on October 16, 2018, having been sworn-in on October 16, 2014 after winning his reelection in the poll conducted on June 21, same year.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, urged the people to be security conscious and refrain from acts that could trigger violence during the ceremony.

Ahmed assured that the transition would be hitch-free and seamless and that the security would be on the top of the game to ensure that criminals ar4 checkmated to make the inauguration a success.

He said: “The police force is hereby imploring members of the public to cooperate with security personnel deployed for the special ceremony and we enjoin all Ekiti citizens be security conscious, vigilant and report untoward happening in their locality to the nearest police station.

“We urge Ekiti citizens to be law abiding and also exhibit hospitality by accommodating their visitors who will be coming into the state for the inauguration.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate the good people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct throughout the transition period”, the CP added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) , had on July 14 , 2018 declared Fayemi the winner of the governorship election conducted in the state.

Fayemi polled a total of 197, 459 to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Kolapo Olusola, who garnered 178, 223 votes.