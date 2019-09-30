The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has assured Nigerians of hitch-free celebrations in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as Nigeria marks the 59th Independence anniversary on today.

Consequently, all commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police in the state and zonal commands across the country have been directed to emplace necessary security measures towards a peaceful and incident-free celebration.

Read Also: Minister of Works and Housing calls for end to ‘disturbing’ selfies

The inspector general has also directed that particular attention should be concentrated on parade grounds, government/private infrastructure and all places of public resort and recreation centres.

Also, he directed the commissioners and assistant inspectors general to intensify patrols along all the major highways in the country and on behalf of officers and men of the force, congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary.

He saluted the courage and determination of Nigerians to build and sustain a strong, united and secure nation, despite the current challenges.