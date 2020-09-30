Oct 1: Sanwo-Olu cancels Independence day parade

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the parade for the celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned Independence parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people to be cancelled.

The Commissioner for Information, and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a communique

He congratulated Lagos residents for “this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu faces probe on missing helicopters

“They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

“They are to keep embracing social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities”.

Daily Times reports that the police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts the directives given in the interest of all, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.