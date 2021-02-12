Oby Ezekwesili makes bold statement ahead of tommorow’s Lekki toll gate protest

Public Analyst Oby Ezekwesili, has made a bold statement on how Powerful Nigerians are ahead of the Occupy Lekki Toll Gate Protest taking place tommorow in Lagos.

Her statement is coming following the instructions given by the Fedral Government after they warned against any form of protest at the toll gate tommorow.

The occupy Lekki Tour Gate Protest was agitated by angry youths after the Government reordered the opening of the Toll gate which has been shut since October following the End SARS Protest.

Nigerians and Lagos Youths are adamant that the blood of those who where Killed on that dreadful night are still in the hands of their Killers and until justice is served, there will be no Reopening of the Toll gate.

Oby Ezekwesili Reacting to the news Made by the Fedral Government that no Protest should hold tommorow, said Nigerians have seen how powerful they are on her Twitter account.

She Said:

“All these threatenings flying around from public officials in State and Federal governments in Lagos and Abuja! All because young Nigerians want to protest double injustice and #OccupyLekkiTollGate?

Well, one great thing is evident.

The people can now see they are powerful.