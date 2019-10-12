A former Minister of Solid Minerals and Minister of Education during the second-term presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo, co-founder of Transparency International, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili has said that ‘the Productivity loss from Lagos’ “hellish traffic” surpasses what used to be Dakar before 32km toll highway from Dakar to the new economic hub of Diamniadio and Nairobi before the Northern Corridor Project.

Ezekwesili on her Twitter handle reacting to a CNN report on the Lagos said that she often asked her son ‘@ChubaEzeks to pay a Serenity and Productivity Tax when he leaves Lagos to spend a few days in Abuja.’

She also said ‘It puzzles her that most Lagosians ‘seem to have an outlier threshold for bearing the painful road congestion. #EkoonibajeO‘

Logistics is a major backbone of Productivity. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 12, 2019

From Ikeja airport in Lagos to Ajah took 8hrs – CNN

Basically one mode of transportation, no thanks that the roads are made of substandard materials so when there’s downpour it washes ‘em away. In fact, if you can survive in Lagos, you can survive anywhere in the world, NY doesn’t come close. Haha. — Ekene (@ekeneu_) October 12, 2019