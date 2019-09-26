Covenver, Bring Back Our Girls, Oby Ezekwesili, has joined her voice with fellow Nigerians, asking President Buhari to release Omoyele Sowore.

She revealed her dissatisfaction against the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore by the Department of the State Service, DSS despite the fact that he has fulfilled his bail condition.

Ezekwesili who took to twitter to express her dissatisfaction wondered why the President is yet to give orders to the State Services to release Sowore.

According to her, “Why is @YeleSowore still detained by DSS under the supervision of the Presidency @NGRPresident@MBuhari ? “

The former vice president of Africa Region, world bank, also described the acts as unjustifiable, saying President Buhari is in the habit of disregarding orders of the court.

In her words, It is unjustifiable for the @NGRPresident@MBuhari -led AsoRock @NigeriaGov to habitually disregard orders of the court. Such flagrant disregard for the Judiciary does not bode well for our Constitutional Democracy. I join my Voice with Citizens & ask DSS to #ReleaseSoworeNOW!