Online Courses for Top Executives

Oby Ezekwesili: “Chibok girls kidnap” was planned to tarnish Jonathan’s image for Buhari to win

16th May 2021
Add Comment
by Ada Ada
Obiageli Ezekwesili

Public Analyst/Senior Economic, and former Minister who hailed from Anambra State, Obiageli Ezekwesili wrote, I was doing “Bring Back Our Girls” Project with Hadiza Usman Bala in 2014.

I didn’t know she was sent to the project by Fulani leaders to tarnish the image of Goodluck Jonathan for Muhammadu Buhari to win an election.

READ ALSO: Wike: I will die the day God wants me to die

Immediately after the election, she left the project and was given appointments as MD Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Now I believe that “Chibok Girls Kidnapping” was planned to tarnish Goodluck Jonathan’s image for Muhammadu Buhari to win election.

You may also like

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!