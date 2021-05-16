Oby Ezekwesili: “Chibok girls kidnap” was planned to tarnish Jonathan’s image for Buhari to win

Public Analyst/Senior Economic, and former Minister who hailed from Anambra State, Obiageli Ezekwesili wrote, I was doing “Bring Back Our Girls” Project with Hadiza Usman Bala in 2014.

I didn’t know she was sent to the project by Fulani leaders to tarnish the image of Goodluck Jonathan for Muhammadu Buhari to win an election.

Immediately after the election, she left the project and was given appointments as MD Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Now I believe that “Chibok Girls Kidnapping” was planned to tarnish Goodluck Jonathan’s image for Muhammadu Buhari to win election.