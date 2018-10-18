Obowo LG chairman repairs federal road

The executive chairman of Obowo Local Government Area (L.G.A) in Imo state, Hon. Chief Okezie Paschal, has curbed the tension and robbery in Obowo L.G.A as he repaired the bad road at Umuariam Erico junction, (Umuahia-Owerri Federal Road) in Obowo.

The chairman, who used generating set to empty the river-like water at the Erico spot/junction by the popular Ogwogoroanya junction, equally levelled the road with some trips of localized concrete stones to make the road motorable.

Speaking to Daily Times reporter at the spoilt area, the executive chairman, Hon. Okezie, said, “I am doing this with my personal money since it is just less than two months I was sworn in as the executive chairman of Obowo L.G.A.

Present at the junction were the L.G.A leader of the Council, Hon. Mrs. Ebere Reuben Amadikwa, Secretary to the L.G.A Council, Hon. Mrs. Uzoma Onwumere and others.