Obiozor declares interest to be next Ohaneze Ndigbo president-general

Amb. (Prof) George A. Obiozor has expressed his interest to contest for the position of president-general of the Ohaneze Ndigbo.
In a letter addressed to the Imo State Ohanaeze Ndigbo elders, the diplomat outlined his plans for the Igbo people. Daily Times reports.
He expressed gratitude to the elders for choosing him to contest for the position of the leader of the apex Igbo group.
Here is the later below:
May I humbly thank Imo State Ohanaeze NDIGBO, ELDERS and Stakeholders of
Imo State.
May I equally humbly confess that my decision to contest for the office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide was a decision not based on self-aggrandizement, personal ambition or self-promotion. By my age and career history I have long out grown all that. Instead, Your Excellency, Royal Fathers, ladies and gentlemen, my most compelling
necessity was service, a timely and crucial service at one of the most critical times in Nigerian history with dire consequences, particularly
for Ndigbo as a national entity. Indeed not only has governance become both difficult and complex in Nigeria, but down right an EXISTENTIAL
THREAT to NDIGBO in particular.
The Igbo dilemma in Nigeria has come home at last and the time requires a very careful and delicate skilled manager in the relationships between Ndigbo and other Nigerian nationalities especially
the national power elites.
This requires a mature and experienced person with a capacity to build
enough consensus to define and defend the interest of Ndigbo.
In this respect, my background provides enough evidence.
BACKGROUND
FORMER:
§ Nigerian Ambassador to:
The United States of America
The State of Israel
Republic of Cyprus
§ Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)
§ Secretariat: Co-coordinator, 2014 National Conference, South East
Delegates.
§ Member: Presidential Advisory Committee-2014 National Conference, by
President Good luck Jonathan.
§ Adviser to President Ibrahim B. Babangida on International Affairs.
§ Adviser to Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs-General Ike Nwachukwu
§ Member: VISION 2010 Political Conference by General Sani Abacha
§ Member: 1994 Political Conference (Lagos) led by Dr. Pius Okigbo
§ Special Assistant Research-Office of the Political Adviser to
President Shehu Shagari, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo
§ Author of 16 books-8 alone and 8 with others
§ Member of National Delegations and conference worldwide.
Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, with all sense of modesty, I can and
would assemble Igbo talents and experts to cater and defend the destiny
of Ndigbo with appreciable success and diplomatic dexterity, decency and
decorum and Ndigbo will never be victims again, of Nigerian tragic
circumstances which they did not create nor can they control.
Again with all modesty, I have had political experience on this
important topic and played apprenticeship that went with it, with most
of our Igbo leaders-
In my view, ever since the end of the Civil war NDIGBO have not faced
EXISTENTIAL threats as we face today. The NATIONAL SITUATION is
precarious and our position must be carefully handled and wisely
presented. As Atilla The Hun advised we must “choose our enemies
wisely and our friends carefully.”
For far too long NDIGBO have been objects of stereotype and profiling
which ended in being misunderstood and misrepresented before other
Nigerians. That has been the Igbo albatross everywhere in national
politics or business, academia or artisans. Negative profiling has been
an Igbo cross to carry since Nnamdi Azikwe’s emergence in Nigeria
politics in the 1940s.
WE MUST CHANGE THE NARRATIVE
For example; while the Igbos preached Pan Nigerianism, Pan Africanism
and universal humanity, we inadvertently surrendered the “real
politik” of multi-national states which was the only way to protect
our own interests, and be effective in a federation. This is because,
while we were busy playing politics of idealism, others were playing
politics of realism and consolidation of national power through all
kinds of manipulations.
Hence, from Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe on NDIGBO played politics of general national interests while other nationalities,
particularly the big other ethnic groups played particularistic politics
of self help. In the end with the British as guardians, Igbo goodwill
and patriotism became instruments of their own oppression and
humiliation. At independence in 1960, Dr. Nnamdi Aizikiwe got a
ceremonial title of Governor General, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa became Prime
Minister and Chief Obafemi Awolowo became opposition, an alternative
government.In fact, no people in recent history have been as unfortunate
or at best have had mixed fortunes as NDIGBO in their relationship with
the rest of Nigerian nationalities and in Nigerian politics and
governance.
Particularly, Igbo energy and enterprise were misunderstood as “Over
Ambitious”
§ The Igbo talent and ability to turn adversities into advantages,
obstacles into opportunities and difficulties into dividends were
misrepresented as attempts at domination.
Consequently, quite often Igbos were confronted with envy, anger,
hostility and violence at any given crises in Nigeria and even outside
Nigeria. But in the end it is still better to ENVY NDIGBO than PITY US.
We are therefore at a point to RE-ASSESS the IGBO DILEMMA in Nigeria.
Every major group even the minorities are doing same today. NDIGBO from
all indications see RESTRUCTURING as the most preferred option. However,
whatever or whichever options others offer, what is real is that all the
nationalities in Nigeria will sooner or later go into negotiations or
debates over Nigeria’s future. And through OhanezeNdigbo we must be
ready to negotiate effectively by having a skilled and experienced
people to bargain in the interest of NDIGBO.
#Specifically, we seek unity but not unity of slaves and masters, and we
seek peace but not peace of the grave yard. We seek justice because we
know that throughout history those denied justice have had no interest
in peace.
As it stands now, it seems Nigeria and Nigerians would engage
themselves in something like PENALTY SHOOTOUT, every group must be
careful in selecting their kickers/strikers. What is at stake requires
the combination of the talents of the lion and the fox or the eagle and
the dove. Who, or the team that REPRESENTS us matters for that will
determine much of the destiny of NDIGBO in Nigeria or what follows. Our
position should therefore begin with efforts to effectively re-integrate
NDIGBO into Nigerian political process Effectively, Significantly, and
Relevantly. This will require a serious diplomacy and not confrontations
or conflicts. Power elites reward their friends and frustrate or punish
their enemies. Diplomacy’s greatest lesson is to know how to “CHOOSE
your enemies wisely and your friends carefully”. And most intriguing
is how to make “your enemy” your friend for specific objectives. In
fact, in politics and diplomacy, it is the identity of interests that
are the surest of bonds between states and individuals in critical
circumstances and moments as we are now.
CONCLUSION
We can have our people fairly and functionally united again, as in Igbo
State Union days. But we must also again have a defined common cause.
There are therefore vital work to be done, work that cannot wait, work
that must be done quickly. Nothing unites a people more than success, or
prospects for success.
The office of President-General of OhanezeNdigbo is not a career or a
job or a position to fulfil personal ambition. It must particularly at
this moment in our history be a position that comes through inspiration,
and experience to navigate the Igbo destiny through precarious times of
uncertainty, doubts, and general insecurity. Actually, the world itself
including Nigeria is becoming not only more complex but downright
dangerous. This position is to be held in sacred trust for it involves
our people’s destiny.
As one of the late Ikemba Ojukwu’s sons put it, “our major need now
is an emergence of a leader figure with the courage of late Ojukwu,
Ikemba, wisdom of Dr. M.I. Okpara and sagacity of Chuba Okadigbo, yet
endowed with tamed emotion to steer our pride and productivity into a
common force and also lead us into demanding redress for perceived
injustice”.
And what actually is the irreducible minimal demand of Ndigbo in Nigera?
Generally to me, the demand is for justice, Equity and Fairness. That is
what we wish to achieve by RESTRUCTURING the Nigerian Political system,
by bringing governance to a level playing field to all its citizens. And
back to the country bequeathed to us by our Founding Fathers “where
tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood we stand.”
Certainly, it is time for us to change the narratives of the perennial
and precarious debates on the future of Ndigbo in Nigeria. An Igbo
proverb says “MMIRI GA EKWE NWATA GAFERE OKWERENIYA OLAGBA AZU N’ALA
MMIRI EBE OSIBIA.” If the river does not allow a child to swim back to
safety to the shores of the river. Our people cannot and should not be
condemned to permanently swimming in a dangerous ocean, until we
inevitably sink and drown, God forbid.
In the present trying moments may we truly have a spirit of purpose, and
nationalism that a common love for our freedom may override whatever
other issues that do divides us.
That a sense of mission may grow in all our hearts and we leave here
today as a nation and people who care for each other and one another
regardless of all their differences. We must be reminded that a team
does not win championship if its players have different agenda.
Definitely we are united by grief and our history.
Ours is a righteous cause. Those who oppose us will be defeated, for
unlike them, we do not seek to dominate, control or humiliate our fellow
citizens or fellow humanity. Instead, we seek and must at all times seek
a world where justice and fairness for all prevail, charity to all and
malice towards none.
The Igbo struggle for justice and equity in Nigeria
has been long and torturously agonizing, but there is light at the end
of the tunnel, as Nelson Mandela said “it looks impossible until it is
done”. With our new narratives of courage without rancor, wisdom
without arrogance and intelligence with humility, we will meet our
detractors and adversaries or rivals with offers they cannot resist, and
situations that compellingly encourage taking right actions for the
right reasons.
Finally may I assure NDIMO State that I accept as an obligation their
decision to CHOOSE ME to contest the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo
World Wide as a challenge and a responsibility.
A challenge that I must confront triumphantly with honour and dignity,
and a sense of Responsibility that history beckons my humble self to
shoulder, for the benefit of Ndigbo, humanity and to the glory of God.
Do I add, so help me God.
Thank you.
Amb. (Prof) George A. Obiozor.
