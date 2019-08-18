In continuation of her tour of Anambra State, the wife of the Governor of the state and founder of the NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), has commissioned a modern public toilet facility on 9th August 2019 at Eke market Uke, Idemmili North Local Government Area, Anambra State to boost the “Clean Nigeria use toilet” campaign.

Speaking while commissioning the toilet, the sixteenth of such facility built free in rural markets across the state by CAFE, Mrs. Obiano said that her objective is to promote clean and healthy Anambra State, the dignity of women and stop open defecation.

Mrs. Obiano lamented that Nigeria is still lagging behind many countries in hygiene due to the practice of open and called for all hands to be on deck to stop it.

She said: “It is disappointing that UNICEF ranks Nigeria second in the practice of open defecation, and we need concerted effort by all to stop it. I build toilets to promote the dignity of women and healthy society, and as the UNICEF/EU Water Sanitation and Health (WASH) Ambassador I am committed to doing my bit to ensure that we end the practice of open defecation in our state and Nigeria.”

She thereafter called on the men and women who shop at Eke Uke to make good use of the facility.