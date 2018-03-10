Obiano’s second term performance ‘ll surpass first tenure-Ezeonwuka

As Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State assumes office for the Second term, a member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has predicted superlative performance by Obiano in the next four years.

Chief Ezeonwuka who is the Ogilisigbo, told newsmen in his residence at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State that Obiano ‘ s second term in office would be a bliss for Anambra people.

He said ” Obiano’s second term will be so holistic. It will be a jubilation for Anambra people. I want other Ndigbo to avail themselves it this rare opportunity by joining APGA. Anambra will see what they least expected by the unprecedented performance of Obiano. Obiano is a good man. And he will show it”.

The activities leading to the inauguration of Obiano’ s second term has reached a fever pitch with the resignation of all Commissioners and political appointees of the Governor last Tuesday, March7, 2017.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, had directed all the political appointees to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the next highest civil servants in their offices.

Governor Obiano won re-election for a second term in office after the November 18 Governorship election in which he won overwhelmingly.