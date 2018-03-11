Obiano’s Second Term Challenges

Just like yesterday, Chief Willie Obiano’s first term in office which has come to an end and by March 17, 2018, he will be officially inaugurated for a second tenure.

The speed at which the tenure of public office winds off is a lesson for our political class especially those who lost election to exercise patient and wait for another time which will soon come to provide them another opportunity to contest again instead of breaking their heads, killing themselves, causing breakdown of law, order and unnecessary chaos in the society. There will always be another day to try their luck if they fail instead of engaging in unnecessary bloodletting.

For the victors, they should also imbibe it into their subconscious that there is no time to waste. Everyday of their stay in office matters as hours and days wasted can never be recovered. The people who voted for them start counting from the day they were sworn in, and it should be etched at the back of their mind always that public office is not a jamboree and fun -seeking exercise as many would see it in this part of the clime but a duty, a task and a responsibility to transform the destiny and fortunes of their people.

So, as Obiano commences his second tenure the task for him is enormous. The task to surpass whatever achievements he has made in the last four years, the task to meet up wherever he did not meet up with the expectations of Anambra people.

The pressure on Obiano to perform is more overwhelming today than four years ago when he returned from United States of America to become the Governor of Anambra State. Four years ago, Obiano was a neophyte, today nobody will see him as such. He has learned the rope.So, where the Anambra people would ordinarily forgive him four years ago if he made a mistake, they will not in this second tenure because he is expected to have matured in the art of politics and governance.

As he assumes office, the expectation of the people of the State is how he will improve the peace and stability of the State by ensuring that the security of the State which was his major achievement in the first tenure for whatever ever reason should not be compromised.

And that is why a lot of people have expressed concern over the directive by the Inspector General of Police (IG),for all the local vigilant groups in the country to surrender their arms and ammunitions as the directive will no doubt give impetus to criminal elements in the State in particular and other parts of the country in general to resurface.

Obiano’s major achievements in the last four years is the security of lives and property he provided. The expectation is that he cannot allow it to go anything lower.

Perhaps, Obiano has received more knocks in road construction sector in his first tenure than any other sectors. One expects that he should immediately swoop into action to complete and initiate most of the critical road projects in the various parts of the State, so that by the time he would be completing his second term, his achievements would have overwhelmed and silenced his opponents. The price of oil in international market is gradually going up and that will help in shoring up the revenue profile of the States including Anambra State.This will provide resources for Obiano to aggressively embark on road construction in the State.

Another critical challenge for Obiano is how to address the issue of multiple taxation in the State. The business community in Anambra State has complained bitterly about multiple taxation in the State and how it impinges on seamless business activities in the State. The President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Mine and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), Mr. Donatus Ebubeogu, the other day lamented that while the Federal Government was busy launching Ease of Doing Business and other States are domesticating it, Anambra State is making it difficult for people to do business in the State by unleashing hoodlums who literally extort and rob traders in the name of collecting levies. Ebubeogu was bitter that in Lagos one’s truck can move from Surulere to Ikeja without one single person molesting them but you cannot move your truck from Upper Ikeja to GRA in Onitsha without at least three groups of hoodlums accosting you, demanding one flimsy levy or the other.

Obiano should holistically look into the matter and the activities of hoodlums in Onitsha as well as gross abuse of people’s rights in the State, with a view to addressing them once and for all.

Human development is critical to the development of any State or a country. And that is why Obiano should strive to provide the people of the State access to healthcare delivery and education. More opportunities should be created to bring every child in the State under school age to attend at least the basic nine years school Programme in accordance with national policy in education. A healthy and highly educated people will usher in a highly and qualitative State. Against this back-drop, hospitals in Anambra State should be equipped with not only essential drug and equipment but also qualified medical personnel with adequate monitoring. So also schools in Anambra State from primary to tertiary institutions should be equipped as well as adequately monitored to ensure optimal performance.

There are a lot of contentious issues in the country today waiting to be addressed such as restructuring, referendum by a section of the people he rules, colony or ranching for Fulani Herdsmen, fear of islamisation of the country, marginalisation of Ndigbo among others. He should be able to provide leadership at every point to his people and Ndigbo generally on these issues being the only All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governor in the country and South East in particular.

The South East Governor’ s forum for sometime has been almost inactive even in this critical time. Obiano should play leading role in galvanising his colleague Governors and other Igbo political elites to work and speak with one voice.

It is said that to whom much is given, much us expected. The expectations of Anambra people and even beyond are so high and he cannot afford to fail. As somebody would say he is condemned to perform.

The people of Anambra State for the first time spoke in one United voice by voting for him in all 21 Local Government Areas of the State. He has no option than to work hard to justify this huge confidence placed on him by the people of the State by voting giving him landslide victory in the November 18, 2017 Governorship election.

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka and a member of Board of Trustees (BoT), of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was optimistic that Obiano will out perform himself in this second tenure.

Said Chief Ezeonwuka who is the Ogilisigbo Igbo “we don’t want to agree with those who don’t believe in us. But I will assure you that Obiano’s Second term performance will be superlative, holistic.It will be jubilation galore to Ndi Anambra. It will be like Second Coming of Christ . Ndi Anambra will see what they least expected. Obiano is a good man.

You should expect great thing, expect abundance.I want other Ndigbo to avail themselves of this opportunity by joining and voting APGA in the next general election”.