Obiano urges FG to name Air Peace national carrier

Nkiru Nwagbo, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has called the Federal Government to make Air Peace the country’s national carrier due to its successes in the aviation industry.

Obiano disclosed this through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, while congratulating the aviation outfit on its latest acquisition of a brand new Boeing 777 passenger aircraft.

The governor said the aircraft is the third brand new Boeing 777 that the carrier has procured in the last one year preparatory to its flights into key cities in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa.

According to Obiano, Air Peace is Nigeria’s fastest growing and most ambitious airline in history.

“This carrier has been in existence for less than six years, yet it has acquired over 20 aircrafts, making it the largest in the country.

“Of particular interest to both the flying public and the government is its safety record which is excellent owing to the extra mile it goes to not only maintain its machines to the highest global standards, but also make its technical crew regard safety as the highest pursuit in the aviation industry,” the governor added.

The state governor also commended Air Peace for its professionalism, citing its integrity as regards take-off and landing time and the way it treats its passengers both on the ground and in the air.

He declared: “In this regard, Air Peace competes with such international carriers as Singapore Airlines, Virgin Airways, KLM and Air France.”

The Anambra State Governor reiterated his call on the Federal Government to make the airline the country’s aviation flag carrier, like British Airways which is the United Kingdom’s flag carrier.

“This is a more pragmatic step to take than the rumoured current attempt in some quarters to make the President Muhammadu Buhari administration establish a state-owned airline, despite the terrible record of Nigeria Airways and the government’s wise suspension of Nigeria Air last September.

“There is no way any state-owned or promoted airline can enhance Nigeria’s reputation in the world that Air Peace is not doing and will continue to do with greater efficiency and results.

“We praise the airline for its proactive ways of conducting business which benefits both the air carrier and the larger society.

“Immediately, the Ethiopian Airlines crashed in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 110, Air Peace suspended its procurement of 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 it had ordered last year until the safety of this new Boeing series is established beyond all reasonable doubts.

“This commendable action was taken before most airlines and aviation authorities took steps against this model,” he added.

Air Peace, founded in 2013 by Allen Onyema, a Lagos-based lawyer, is about to commence operations into Houston, United States; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Mumbai, India; Johannesburg, South Africa and Guangzhou, China.