Obiano reshuffles cabinet as 6 commissioners swap roles

Nkiru Nwagbo, Awka

Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday reshuffled his cabinet resulting in six returning commissioners swapping roles in the shake-up.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Don Adinuba, the Commissioner for Environment, Micheal Okonkwo is now in charge of Housing while Obi Nwankwo is now the commissioner for environment.

The former Commissioner for Agriculture, Afam Ogene is now in-charge of the youth and creative ministry, just as the Commissioner for Youth, Bonventure Emenali is now the commissioner for lands while Emeka Ezenwanne, who was the housing commissioner before the shake-up is now the new commissioner for utilities.

Lastly, the Commissioner for Utilities, Nnamdi Onukwuba is now in -charge of agriculture.