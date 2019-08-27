The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and his Benue State counterpart, Dr. Samuel Ortom have congratulated Sen. Chris Ngige on his re-appointment as the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment by the President.

In separate letters personally signed by the two State Governors, they expressed delight at the development, describing it as a vote of confidence on his stewardship.

“This is indeed a vote of confidence on your spirit of patriotism and competence as well as your ability to deliver on national assignments.

I am particularly proud of your immense achievements in public service as I urge you to fly the prestigious Anambra flag in the discharge of your duties at the federal level.” Chief Obiano wrote.

While commending the President for re-appointing Ngige, the Benue State Governor, said, “I write on behalf of my family, government and the good people of Benue State to congratulate you on your re-appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

I believe that you will bring your wealth of experience in your previous public service positions to bear on the discharge of your duties with greater dedication.”

“I am also optimistic that you will live up to expectation and use your good offices to add value to the system for accelerated development of our dear country,” Ortom added.

Similarly, the President, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, has said that retaining him by the current administration is a proof of his commitment and contribution to the ministry, workers and the nation at large.

While commending the President Buhari for the appointment he lamented the wide range of challenges confronting the labour movement in Nigeria adding that the ministry under Ngige must as a matter of urgency brace up for the task ahead.

Speaking further, he expressed dismay that months after the new minimum wage was approved by the Federal Government the issue is still foot-dragging over parity calling on the new minister to ensure his appointment make a significant difference.

“Other hurting issues include; casualisation, outsourcing, pension, etc. The strength of any union is their number unfortunately our members are losing jobs in droves. This has to be checked if we must put a stall to acts of criminality.

Posterity will be fare to him if he protects and creates more jobs instead of losing the existing ones. We must not forget that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

“There are serious task ahead but we shall continue to count and trust in his wisdom, adroitness and proficiency to provide the mida’s touch needed to positively turn around the ministry for the good of all.

We urge him to work to review our labour law to curb the excesses of employers who are deeply involved in anti-labour practices. They must be adequately punished to deter others from embarking on such a predatory venture. These and more we ask for.” Said Olaleye

Also, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has described the re-appointment of Sen. Ngige as well deserved, having diligently discharged his duties in the last four years as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

The National President of the association, Bobboi Kaigama said “In deed, as strategic partners in the industrial relations arena in the Public Service, we can attest with all sense of responsibility, that your tenure witnessed relative industrial peace and harmony in the country.

Furthermore, he expressed confidence that Ngige will intervene in the ongoing protracted negotiation in respect of the consequential adjustment arising from the N30, 000 monthly National Minimum Wage signed into law by the President.