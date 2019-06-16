Obiano inaugurates Business incubation training for youths

…Charges them to eschew cultism

By John Ndu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has inaugurated the Anambra State Business Incubation Training for practicing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the event in Awka, Governor Obiano charged youths to deploy their energies meaningfully to promote national development.

The Business Incubation Training for practicing and aspiring entrepreneurs is an offshoot of the One Youth, One Skill programme of the Anambra State Government.

The aim of the programme is to make the youths economically self reliant.

Inaugurating the programme, Governor Obiano frowned upon the rate of involvement of youths in cultism and charged them to deploy their energies positively.

Governor Obiano enjoined the participants to make proper use of the training to learn skills that would make impact on the society.

He announced that his administration was working out a plan with the World Bank to help the trainees have easy access to loans.

The Governor urged youths to embrace farming, stressing that Anambra State had great potentials agricultural production.

Earlier, Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, Mr. Bonaventure Enemali, expressed happiness that initiatives embarked upon by the government had empowered over 4000 youths.

Enemali said the programme was intended to mentor the youths by offering them support to become useful to the society.

Contributing, the Lead Facilitator of the programme and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Ellis Idemobi, affirmed that the programme was tailored towards reducing poverty by offering youths the opportunity to acquire useful entrepreneurial skills.

… meets 7th Anambra Assembly, harps on interest of the state

Anamnbra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has charged members of the 7th Anambra State House of Assembly to promulgate polices that will strengthen socio-economic development of the state, devoid of their individual interest.

Governor Obiano, who spoke at a meeting with the lawmakers, at the Governor’s lodge, Amawbia, enjoined them to deploy their wealth of experience in making laws that would contribute to the progress of the state.

While congratulating the legislators on their successful inauguration and election of principal officers, the Governor said he was confident that they would discharge their duties effectively.

He urged them to depend on God who made it possible for them to be elected to represent their various constituencies.

Responding, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Okafor, appreciated the Governor for the support offered to the legislature in the past.

Okafor pledged to work collectively with other legislators to promote the development of the state.

He promised to operate an open and transparent leadership that would promote robust legislation in the state.

The Speaker applauded the legislators for the confidence reposed in him to lead them.

Other Principal Officers are Nnamdi Okafor, Majority Leader; Emeka Aforka, Deputy Majority Leader; Lawrence Ezeudu, Chief Whip; Beverly Ikpeazu Nkemdiche, Deputy Chief Whip; Onyebuchi Offor, Minority Leader and Ebele Ejiofor, Deputy Chief Whip.

The meeting was attended by twenty seven of the thirty legislators in the state.