Obiano dethrones 3 traditional rulers, reinstates five others

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has withdrawn the certificates of appointment of three traditional rulers state and reinstated five others.

Chief Greg Obi, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs announced this on Friday in Awka entitled: “Update on Suspension of Igwes in Anambra.’’

He said the governor acted according to the powers vested in him by the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law, 2007.

Traditional rulers who had their certificates withdrawn are Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia Town, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G. B. C. Mbakwe of Abacha.

The governor lifted the suspension of five monarchs namely, Igwe Simon Chidibem of Umumbo, Igwe A. N. Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukwuma Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O. Obiora of Ezira.

Obi said the withdrawal and reinstatement of the certificates were with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the government is also reviewing the suspension slammed on Igwe Kelly Nkeli of Igbariam, Igwe Dr Emeka Iluno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu.

Obi said all the affected traditional rulers have one month to submit the certificates of recognition to the Secretary of the Local Government of their communities from the day of the announcement.

The Anambra State government on August 11, 2020 suspended 12 traditional rulers for alleged gross misconduct.

According to Obi who announced the suspension, during the sanction period, those suspended are required to stop holding court as monarchs and desist from discharging traditional rulers’ functions in their communities or anywhere in the state and beyond.

“This sanction may be lifted at the end of one year or renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of your conduct.

“By this sanction, membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council is hereby revoked; also, any appointment in other government committee is hereby rescinded,” he said.