The Anambra State Governor Mr. Willie Obiano has said that reports about ‘evil spirits in govt house’ in the Anambra State Government house is “false, malicious, misleading and mischievous.”

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, James Eze, Obiano said the story is “false, malicious, misleading and mischievous” and that the report was a mischievous interpretation of a prayer point raised by Rt Rev. Prosper Amah of Ogbaru Diocese of the Anglican Communion while praying against the challenges facing the nation in general and Anambra State in particular with reference to the recent petrol tanker fire outbreaks.”

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the false and malicious report in the media attributed to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, claiming that evil spirits had invaded Government House, Awka.

Obiano said “That report is totally untrue, mischievous and misleading. It should therefore be ignored by the general public.

“The first thing to note is that Governor Obiano was not anywhere near the venue of the prayer rally event where the report claimed the statement was made.

Come out of hiding, face dividends of your misconduct, Obono-Obla told

“The second thing is that investigation has shown that the comment is a mischievous interpretation of a prayer point raised by Rt Rev. Prosper Amah of Ogbaru Diocese of the Anglican Communion while praying against the challenges facing the nation in general and Anambra State in particular with reference to the recent petrol tanker fire outbreaks.”

,Obiano said also: “Bishop Amah said the prayer during the annual prayer rally of Anambra State held at Ekwueme Square, Awka, directly ascribing the spate of fire disasters to the manipulations of evil spirits and some evil people in society.