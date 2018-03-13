Obi tasks Deltans on 2019, says Okowa deserves 2nd term

Business magnate, Linus Obi has thrown his weight behind Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saying there is really no alternative.

“Okowa reflects the views of Deltans. They will vote for him in 2019” he said.

Obi in an interview in Lagos urged Deltans to judge Governor Okowa on the basic of his performance.

He described the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter as a party in disarray.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. Election is not decided on social media but among members of the voting public. APC is in disarray in Delta State. There are about five factions in the state” he said.

Obi, a strong supporter of Okowa, said it was not easy ruling a state like Delta, most especially because of the number of ethnic groups, adding that the executive governor is on course and determined to turn the state around.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of work done on various projects in the state.

“Okowa deserves re-election in 2019. If you go round Delta State, especially Sapele, you will see on-going and completed projects. He needs second term to complete most of the programmes”

The leading member of Team Okowa also praised the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State Chapter, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso for shaping democracy in the state, strengthening the unity of the ruling party and guiding the actions of elected officials.

“Barrister Kingsley Esiso is a bridge builder and a man of integrity. Olorogun Esiso believes in internal democracy and fairness. He does not believe in imposition of candidates. His word is his bond. He is carrying every party member along.

The ordinary members of the party are important as the leaders. He is creating a sense of unity among members of the PDP in the state” the business magnate said.

He also praised him for mobilizing potential voters ahead of 2019, recruiting new members for the party and effectively organizing and coordinating PDP members in the state.

Obi said the party’s next task was the 2019 elections, which he said would not be difficult.

“Barrister Kingsley Esiso will lead the party to victory in 2019. He will insist on the best candidate for any position. Okowa will defeat anybody nominated by the APC for the 2019 election in the state” he added.