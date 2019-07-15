By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Peter Obi has said that the senseless blood-letting in the country is clearly assuming a worrisome dimension

Reacting to the mindless murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio cultural organisation, Afenifere on the Benin- Ore Road by suspected gunmen, Obi said that Nigerians of all spheres are losing their safety cheaply.

Obi, who has already commiserated with the grieving father, said in a statement from his media office that the value of life in the country is diminishing every day and should worry every discerning mind.

The former Anambra state governor prayed for the repose of the soul of all who lost their lives to the senseless killings either from herdsmen or armed robbers, challenged the relevant authorities to stem the frightening tide.

Obi charged the security agencies to ensure that they track down the killers of Mrs. Olakunrin and other criminals that have made the nation’s highways impassable and a death trap.

He wondered how investors can come to a country whose highways are unsafe with rampant crime and criminality and called on the government to rise up and take responsibility.