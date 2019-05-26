Obi charges Matawalle, others work for Zamfara people

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election Peter Obi has urged the Governor-elect of Zamfara state, Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawelle, National Assembly and state legislators to see their victory as a challenge to work and to uplift their state.

Obi said in a congratulatory message to the governor- elect that God must have a reason why it has to be him that should take the mandate of the people of the embattled state now.

He said in a statement from his media office in Abuja on Saturday that the fallout from Zamfara state should teach politicians a lesson that God has the final say on who gets what position.

The former governor of Anambra state told the victorious Zamfara state leaders that the security situation of the state at this time throws up a huge challenge to them to go and resolve.

Obi said that being a beneficiary of the rule of law they should do everything while in office to uphold the sanctity of the judiciary as critical component in a democracy.

He also had some words of commendation for the judiciary for always being there to right the wrongs of politicians which is why the system created separation of powers.

Obi finally urged politicians to see the fallout from Zamfara as a reason to believe in the supremacy of God in their political struggle for political positions