No fewer than 230 bags of rice have been distributed to widows and indigent people across the six villages in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State recently.

The benefactor, Obi Azodo Foundation doled out 500 bags of rice, as 230 bags were for Ogbunike community while 270 bags were distributed to other neighbouring community.

Distributing the bags of rice in Ogbunike, the Coordinator, Obi Azodo Foundation, Dr. Tony Isuzu, said the aim was to alleviate the suffering of the people, especially now the global village is facing economic meltdown.

Dr. Isuzu urged the people to embrace God at this challenging time, as well as maintain high level of hygiene.

He said: “Please coronavirus is real and kills. It has crippled the world economy and nothing has been done about it. Many death have been recorded, so please stay safe.

“Always wash your hands regularly with soap. After washing, sanitize your hands with hand sanitizer and always avoid crowd.

“This palliative will continue because it is the dream of the Foundation to eleminate poverty.

“The vision of the foundation is to empower youths and offer economic respite to students and the aged in the village.

“We hope that those from various poor families whom the foundation had empoweed would also rise someday to empower others”.

He said subsequent years might witness an increase in the number of beneficiariesing that history was replete with those who started small but became great employers of labour eventually.

In the recent empowerment programme, the foundation distributed millions of naira to the indigent to cater for educational scholarship, trade and skills improvement. The group also provided succour for the elderly.

The distribution took place at the Civic Centre, which was also built by the foundation at Amawa Village, Ogbunike.

During the event, 71 elderly men and women who were above 85 years were given N5, 000 each and this would continue on a monthly basis. Besides that, 20 petty traders were also given N50, 000 each to commence business or boost their businesses.

Also at the event, 10 persons from tertiary institutions were given N100, 000 each, while 20 students were paid their school fees and presented with writing materials.

Some of the beneficiaries, Ebelechukwu Umeazu from Osile village and Mike Onyekwuluje from Umueri village Ogbunike expressed gratitude to Obi Azodo Foundation and prayed God to continue blessing the foundation.

The duo noted that the bags of rice would go a long way in alleviating their present ugly situation.