Obaseki's victory: Former Rep candidate, Adegoke dumps AP for APC

A former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of Accord Party (AP) for Ibadan North West/ Ibadan South West, Chief Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Daily Times gathered that Adegoke was one of those who worked for the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

But he contested as a House of Representatives candidate on the platform of AP in 2011.

Adegoke, made his defection announcement on Sunday while addressing his supporters who throng to his office at Oke Ado, Ibadan.

He said that his defection was done after a series of consultation with his political associates, leaders and supporters across the 33 local government areas of Oyo state.

He said that he has joined APC and remains fully a member of APC in the State.

Adegoke said, “A few days ago there was a fake news story that I, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has decided to stay back in the PDP.

“Nothing could be far from the truth. I am in APC 100 per cent and will remain in APC.

“Please disregard any rumors or fake news. Just be calm, there is no cause for alarm as victory is certain by His Grace”.