Obaseki’s victory: Former Delta governor, Uduaghan dumps APC

Former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peolpes’ Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Nation, Uduaghan, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Delta South senatorial seat in 2019, will dump the party at about 12 noon.

READ ALSO: Akpabio’s claims are untrue – Uduaghan

The former Governor is expected to lead thousands of his supporters to the PDP at his Unit, in Ward 6, Abigborodo, Warri North local government area of the state.

Thousands of his supporters were alleged to have already stormed Abigborodo ahead of the defection.

Uduaghan was recently sighted at the Annual General meeting of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara with Governor Okowa and his predecessor, Chief James Ibori in attendance.

Though, Uduaghan had neither confirmed nor denied his return to the party, some of his loyalists, including Hon. Godwin Abigor, a former Delta Assembly lawmaker, last week defected to PDP.

Daily Times reports that the former governor was the Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.