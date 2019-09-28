The United States (US) Consulate in Nigeria is building stronger ties with Edo State so that companies in their home country can leverage the business reforms initiated by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to extend investments to the state.

The US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo said this at the Networking with USA-Benin City 2019 meeting, a trade event organised by the US Department for Commence in collaboration with the Benin Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) and Edo Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO) in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She said the US Commercial Department in Lagos, is playing a key role in deepening commercial ties between the USA and Nigerian governments, noting, “Nigeria is expected to have a population of 460 million people in 2050, which would make it the third-largest economy globally. If you don’t have Nigeria in your Africa strategy, you don’t have an African strategy.”

The President of BENCCIMA, Dr Helen Odemwingie, said the collaboration was to bring together members of the business community in the state to benefit from the services being rendered by the US Department of Commerce.

She commended the state government for making Edo attractive to investors while urging members of the chambers to key into the export initiative championed by the consulate to expand their businesses and increase productivity in the state.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Head of Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said the programme was to create a link between businesses in the Edo state and the US, noting, “We are looking at businesses that wish to export to the USA and those in the USA that wish to do business in the state.”

He said the programme organised by the US Department in the state showed the level of confidence the international community has for the business environment in Edo State.

L-R: First Deputy President, Benin Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), Pharm. Aina Omo-Ojeonu; Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Investment Promotion, Kelvin Uwaibi; US Commercial Attache, Christine Kelley; President, BENCCIMA, Dr. Mrs. Helen Atekha Odemwingie; and Director, International Trade Development, Dr. Emma Asemota, during Networking with USA-Benin City 2019 organised by the US Consulate in Nigeria in collaboration with BENCCIMA and Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), in Benin City, Edo State capital.

L-R: President, BENCCIMA, Dr. Mrs. Helen Atekha Odemwingie; Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Investment Promotion, Kelvin Uwaibi; US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, US Commercial Attache, Christine Kelley; 1st Deputy President, Benin Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), Pharm. Aaino Omo-Ojeonu; during Networking with USA-Benin City 2019 organised by the US Consulate in Nigeria in collaboration with BENCCIMA and Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), in Benin City, Edo State capital.