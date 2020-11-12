Obaseki’s ADC collapses during inauguration

An Aide-de-Camp to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, collapsed during the governor’s second-term inauguration at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Daily Times gathered that the incident happened around 12 noon while the governor gave an appreciation speech after the Oath of Office was administered by the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin.

The ADC, whose name was yet to be confirmed, stood behind the governor during the speech but slumped while Obaseki appreciated members of the Peoples Democratic Party for “covering us with the umbrella when we were abandoned in political wilderness”.

About four other aides around the governor attended to the ADC as Obaseki ended his about 20-minute speech.