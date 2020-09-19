Obaseki wins Oyegun’s polling unit

19th September 2020
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in the polling unit of former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Obaseki polled 109 votes to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who garnered 40 votes.

Daily Times gathered that Oyegun had refused to endorse Ize-Iyamu in the buildup to the election, asking the people to vote their election.

